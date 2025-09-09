UP: Two men held over 'suspicious behaviour' in Pilibhit, police checking if identities fake

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Police have taken two men into custody after some shopkeepers and a local unit Hindu Mahasabha here in Bisalpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit alleged that they were "behaving suspiciously".

They were caught by locals and handed over to police on Tuesday, officials said.

The duo identified as Anjunath and Cheranath, but police allegedly found "Shahid" written on one of their hands.

Bisalpur police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said they are being interrogated. "Documents and materials recovered from them are being verified. Legal action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

Police said they were unable to provide satisfactory answers to questions during questioning.

According to police, the duo had been seen seeking alms near shops and lanes in the town, when their "behaviour" raised doubts among locals. Hindu Mahasabha workers intervened and helped them take the two men before the police, they said.

Hindu Mahasabha's town president Sunil Awasthi said they suspected that the men could have been planning a crime.