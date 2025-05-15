UP: Two men killed after motorcycle hits divider in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 15 (PTI) Two men were killed on Thursday when their motorcycle collided with a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said the accident occurred in the Sadar Bazar area when 24-year-old Anil and 26year-old Suraj -- from Tilhar - were en route to Ring Road.

Their vehicle hit the divider and the two fell from it, he said.

Upon receiving information, police reached the scene and took the injured to the government medical college, where doctors declare them dead, the officer added.

Kumar said the bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched into the matter.