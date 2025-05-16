UP: Two men killed in road accident in Pilibhit, neither wore helmet

Pilibhit (UP), May 16 (PTI) Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Bilaspur-Pilibhit NH-731 here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.15 am when 45-year-old Raghubeer -- from Chapraua village in Kareli area -- and 41-year-old Ravindra Pal -- a resident of Akbarabad village in Bilsanda area -- were returning to their villages after attending a dinner in Pilibhit, they said.

A speeding vehicle coming from the Bisalpur direction struck their bike as they approached Tikri Mafi village. Both men fell onto the road and died shortly after the crash, a police officer said.

Bisalpur Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Shukla and Crime Inspector Vinod Sharma reached the scene, where identification was established through documents found near the bodies.

Family members arrived shortly after being informed, and police sent their bodies for post-mortem.

Sub-Inspector KP Singh, who was also at the spot, said that neither of the men was wearing a helmet.

Police said further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ