UP: Two men killed, one injured in drunken brawl in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Two men were killed and one was injured in a drunken brawl that broke out during a wedding ceremony in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The victims were identified as Pawandeep (22), Indrajit Singh (32) and Vishal (24), they said.

The Additional Superintendent of Police (West), Sanjay Rai, said that a wedding was taking place in the Chakodia village on Saturday night. Some relatives had come from Punjab to attend the event.

After the arrival of the marriage procession, some relatives got into a fight among themselves in an inebriated state during the 'Dwar Puja'.

Advertisment

Three people including Pawandeep, Indrajit and Vishal were seriously injured in the fight and were rushed to Lalganj Trauma Centre. The doctors referred them to a medical college after giving them first aid, Rai said.

On reaching the medical college, doctors declared Pawandeep dead. Indrajit was referred to SRN Hospital Prayagraj and died on the way. While Vishal is undergoing treatment in the medical college, Rai added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI COR NAV HIG