UP: Two minors drown in water-filled pit in Chandauli field

Chandauli (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Two boys, seven and nine years of age, drowned after they slipped into a water-filled pit in an agricultural field under Naugadh police station limits here on Tuesday, police said.

Circle Officer, Naugadh, Nemendra Rawat said the deceased boys -- Harsh Keshari (7) and Ankur Yadav (9), residents of Golabad village -- had left home around 2 pm saying they were going to the fields. Their sisters were accompanying them.

The officer said farmers in Naugadh area often dig 10 to 12-feet-deep pits in their fields to store water for irrigation. The boys reached one such pit and bent down to drink water from it, but slipped and fell in, and subsequently drowned.

On receiving information, family members rushed to the spot, pulled the children out and took them to a local community health centre. Doctors attempted to revive the boys with CPR, but they could not be saved, Rawat said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. PTI COR ABN ABN ARB ARB