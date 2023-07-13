UP: Two minors found dead in water pit in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) Bodies of two minors were found floating in a water pit near a brick kiln in Kasiyara village here, police said.

While family members of the deceased have alleged that the duo was murdered, police said the cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained.

Station House Officer (SHO) Abhijit Kumar told newsmen here today that, "Bodies of Swati (16) and her cousin brother Piryanshu (12) were found on Wednesday night. The bodies have been sent for postmortem investigation." The SHO said that prima facie it appears that the minors drowned in the water pit in in Kasiyara village under Charthawal police station . Police are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain causes of deaths, he said.

Police said the deceased minors had gone to collect grass for the cattle on Wednesday evening but did not return home on time. Family members who went out in search of the two found the bodies floating in a water pit later in the night. They have alleged that the duo was murdered, police said. PTI COR CDN SKY