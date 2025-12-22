UP: Two minors killed in head-on collision of two motorcycles in Kanpur

Kanpur, Dec 22 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed and three others sustained injuries after two motorcycles collided head on amid dense fog near a cold storage in Kanpur's Araul area late on Sunday night, police said.

The accident occurred around midnight near Pihani village under Araul police station limits, where poor visibility due to heavy fog severely hampered traffic movement.

The deceased were identified as Ritik Chaturvedi (17) and Raunak alias Bobby (16), residents of Pihani village.

They were travelling on a motorcycle along with Naman Gautam (16) and were returning to their village from Teramallu in Kannauj district their vehicle collided head on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Billhaur) Manjay Singh.

The second motorcycle was being ridden by Sanoj, a cold storage labourer, accompanied by two co-workers.

The collision was intense, the officer said, adding that none of the riders wore a helmet, leading to serious injuries.

Local residents rushed to the spot after passersby raised an alarm and shifted the five injured persons to the Kannauj district hospital, where doctors declared Ritik and Raunak dead on arrival.

The remaining three injured, including Naman Gautam, Sanoj, and one of his co-workers are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kannauj.

SHO of Araul police station Janardan Singh Yadav said a police team has been deployed at the hospital, and further legal action will be taken after a formal complaint is received. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB