UP: Two minors killed, one injured as truck hits bicycle in Fatehpur

Banda (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Two minor cousins were killed and another boy was seriously injured after a truck hit their bicycle in Radhanagar area of Fatehpur district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred around 3.00 pm near Katka village.

Radhanagar Police Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Maurya said the victims, identified as Vimal (11), and his nephew Kishan (9), died in the accident. A third boy, Anil (13), sustained critical injuries and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the three boys, all residents of Syed Baba Chauraha, were returning from Madanpur village on a single bicycle after picking berries when an unidentified truck struck them near a turn, the SHO said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said, adding that efforts are on to trace the unknown vehicle involved in the incident.