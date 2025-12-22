UP: Two officers held for taking bribe to convert headmaster's absence from duty into leave

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Corruption Organisation unit here on Monday arrested two people, including a block education officer, for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe to cover up a headmaster's absence from duty, an official said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that Dabloo Kumar, headmaster of Devgarh Primary School in Kalan, was absent from duty for one day and Block Education Officer Satish Mishra demanded Rs 5,000 to convert his absence into leave.

Distressed by this, Kumar approached the Anti-Corruption Organisation, the SP said.

He said the anti-corruption team laid a trap and arrested Block Education Officer Satish Mishra and Assistant Teacher Sushil Kumar Singh red-handed while they were accepting the bribe at a sweet shop in Kalan on Monday afternoon.

A case has been registered in the matter, the SP added.