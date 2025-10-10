UP: Two on bike killed after being hit by private bus

Banda (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Two men on a motorcycle were killed on Friday after being run over by a speeding private bus in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Ajay Kumar, Superintendent of Police (CO), Sadar, Lalitpur, said the incident occurred near Biradha police outpost in the city's Sadar Kotwali area.

The bus was travelling from Sagar to Jhansi when the accident took place.

Both victims, identified as Gangaram (40) and Rajesh (30), died on the spot, Kumar said.

The bus driver abandoned the vehicle about a kilometre from the site and fled. The bus has been seized and the bodies sent for postmortem, police said.

A case has been registered against the driver. PTI COR KIS DV DV