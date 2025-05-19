UP: Two people booked for raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans during tiranga yatra in Agra

Agra (UP), May 19 (PTI) Two individuals, along with unidentified other people, have been booked after a video of them raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans at a gathering in Shahganj area here went viral, police said on Monday.

The two persons have been identified as Gopal Chahar and Arjun Girj, they said.

Local Congress leader Apoorv Sharma, based on whose complaint the case was registered, told PTI, "A tiranga yatra was taken out in Shahganj area recently. In the video of the yatra that went viral on social media platforms, Pakistan Zindabad slogans could be heard. This act, which endangers the integrity and unity of India, has hurt my sentiments as well as the sentiments of all patriots. A complaint has been given to the police." Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayank Tiwari said, "On Sunday night, a case was registered in Shahganj police station against two named persons and some unknown people under Section 152 (act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The viral video will be sent to the forensic lab for investigation. Further action will be taken after that." PTI COR NAV RUK RUK