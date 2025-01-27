UP: Two schoolchildren killed after speeding vehicle crashes in Kushinagar

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Two schoolchildren were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Monday when a speeding vehicle rammed into them as they stepped out of their school during recess, police said.

The accident occurred near Bedupar Chauraha in Taryasujan area, officials said.

Police said Ravish Kumar (8) and Prince (12) died in the accident. Ravish, hailing from Gopalganj in Bihar, was living with his uncle Guddu to pursue his studies, while Prince was a local.

The impact of the collision was fatal that both the children died on the spot, officials said.

Tamukhiraj Circle Officer Amit Saxena said that the bodies have been sent for post mortem and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and bring the perpetrator to justice. PTI COR NA OZ OZ