UP: Two sisters die under mysterious circumstances in Bijnor, poisoning suspected

Bijnor (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) Two sisters died under mysterious circumstances in a village here, while their father and stepmother were arrested over suspicions that they poisoned the girls, officials said.

Family members have alleged that the minor girls were given poison which resulted in their death, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar said.

"We have detained the father Farman and the step mother Nazreen, who are being interrogated," he said.

Afia Praveen (10) and Hadia Praveen (8) had gone to visit their father's home on Wednesday evening, where they fell ill, police said.

They complained of stomach ache and died on the way to the hospital, Kumar said, adding that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to police, the father had divorced the mother two years ago and the minors were currently living with their grand parents. PTI COR CDN OZ SKY SKY