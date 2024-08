Shrawasti (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Two sisters drowned while bathing in a pond in Achhanpurva village here, police said on Thursday.

Three girls went for a bath in a nearby pond and began drowning. While the villagers nearby rescued Kareena (12) out safely. Two sisters Radha (8) and Suman (14) drowned, they said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Kareena has been admitted to hospital for medical care, they said.