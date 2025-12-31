UP: Two sisters run over by train in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) Two sisters were run over by a train and killed on the spot while attempting to cross a railway track here on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Kashish (18) and Tanishka (15), residents of Beejna village in Moradabad district. They were heading to the nearby fields to pluck 'bathua', a leafy vegetable, when the incident occurred during the afternoon.

Bhojpur police station in-charge Sanjay Singh said the accident took place around 2:15 pm near the Beejna Chak Begampur railway underpass.

"The sisters were crossing the track when they were run over by the Moradabad-Ramnagar Passenger train coming from the direction of Moradabad," he said.

Police rushed to the spot on receiving information, recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem examination, Singh said.

The incident has plunged the family into grief. Police are further investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, he added.