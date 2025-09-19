UP: Two students among three killed as lightning strikes private school in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) Three people, including two students, were killed while two girl students were injured after lightning struck a private school in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Police said the incident occurred around noon in Kota Tola Nautolia village when children were attending classes at the Brahmdev Ideal Public School.

The lightning strike caused panic, as four students collapsed inside the classroom.

Circle Officer Randhir Kumar Mishra said 13-year-old Deepak, son of late Shivshankar from Sonath Dandi village, and eight-year-old Arvind, son of late Bhagwan Das from Telgudwa village, died in the incident.

Rekha (14), daughter of Pancham Gupta from Telgudwa, was referred from the community health centre in Chopan to the district hospital with serious injuries, the officer said.

Mishra said that 60-year-old Sarvjeet, who was near the school, also died after being struck by lightning.

Another student, Sonamati, is undergoing treatment at the community health centre.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Vivek Kumar Singh said financial assistance admissible under government rules would be provided to the families of the deceased and the injured.

He added that the education department will examine whether the school was following the prescribed norms.

Sonamati told reporters that the lightning strike was accompanied by a loud sound, after which a few students collapsed. The teachers rushed them to the health centre in private vehicles.

Dr Arjun Kumar, who’s posted at the health centre, said two students were declared dead on arrival, while one critically injured student was referred to the district hospital. PTI COR KIS ARI