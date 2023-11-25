UP: Two sub-inspectors suspended for demanding bribe

Bareilly (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two sub-inspectors were suspended by the district police chief here on Saturday after an audio clip went viral in which the duo can be heard allegedly demanding bribe, officials said.

"An audio clip has come to my notice in which Sub-Inspector Surajbhan Singh can be heard talking about some money to be given to Sub-Inspector Randhir Singh. The matter is being investigated and both the sub-inspectors have been put under suspension," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) GS Chandrabhan.

"The sub-inspectors were suspended for negligence, indiscipline, arrogance, arbitrariness and misconduct in handling an investigation," he added.

The locals said that money was being asked for a favourable investigation report in a case.