UP: Two teenagers drown in river while taking bath in river in Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 19 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned while bathing in the Tons River in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near Chitbaragaon town when 14-year-old Kaga and 15-year-old Amit went to the river to bathe and ventured into deep water, Circle Officer (Sadar) Mohammad Usman said.

Upon receiving information police reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the river with assistance from locals, he said.

The bodies have been taken into custody for post-mortem examination, the officer added.