UP: Two teenagers killed as speeding truck hits bike in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) Three bike-borne teenagers were hit by an over-speeding truck in Saidpur village of the Ghaziabad district, leaving two of them dead and one critically injured, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Mohiuddin Pur- Kharkhoda road under the Bhojpur police station area here on Friday night, they said.

Imran (13), a Class 5 student, died on the spot, while Vaseem (16) succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in the neighbouring Hapur district. The third boy, Samad (14), is undergoing treatment at a hospital, and his condition is stated to be critical.

Police said the three were heading to a nearby petrol pump to refuel their motorcycle when the truck hit the bike from behind and fled the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Amit Saxena said none of the teenagers was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

He said no complaint has been filed so far as the victims' families do not want to pursue legal action. Police are checking CCTV footage from cameras installed along the road to trace the goods carrier, he added.

An FIR will be registered if a complaint is received from the victims' kin, the ACP added.