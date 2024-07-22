UP: Two teenagers with earphones on die after being hit by train

Ghazipur (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Two teenagers, listening to music via earphones on the railway lines, died after being hit by a train, police said on Monday.

SHO of Kotwali police station, Deendayal Pandey, said the two friends, Sameer (15) and Zakir Ahmed (16), are residents of Rajdepur.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the boys were sitting on the railway line and listening to music with their earphones. As the train reached the track, they couldn't hear the sound of the train's horn, Pandey said.

They were hit by the train and died on the spot, Pandey said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Pandey added.