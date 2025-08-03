UP: Two teens drown in Ganga river

Mirzapur (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned in the overflowing Ganga river at Bajardiha Prem Ka Pura area here on Sunday, police said.

According to Kachhwa Station House Officer Amajeet Singh, the deceased were identified as Ganesh Yadav (14) and Preetam (15), both residents of Bajardiha Prem Ka Pura.

Singh said the teenagers were allegedly playing in the floodwaters when they went missing. The police and locals launched a search, and the bodies were fished out with the help of divers.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.