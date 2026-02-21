UP: Two teens killed as ready-mix concrete truck runs over their scooter in Ballia

Kanpur (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Two teenage boys were crushed to death here when a ready-mix concrete truck hit their scooter and ran over them in the driver's bid to escape, police said.

The incident took place on the Ganga Barrage Road under Kohna police station limits on Friday night.

The victims were identified as Arsh (15) and Mohammad Ahmad (16).

The truck driver fled the spot with the vehicle and is at large, they said.

According to police, family members said that the boys had stepped out after iftar (evening meal during Ramzan) to offer tarawih (night) prayers and were returning home when the accident took place near the Ganga Barrage.

The truck hit their scooty and, in an apparent bid to escape, ran over the teenagers, killing them on the spot, they said.

Armaan, a friend of the deceased who was following them on a separate scooter, witnessed the accident and alerted their families.

Arsh, the only child of wholesale footwear trader Farhat Izhar, was a Class 7 student.

Ahmad, son of readymade garment businessman Iqbal Ahmad, was pursuing religious studies and was the second among three siblings.

Local residents gathered at the spot soon after the incident and informed the police.

Personnel from the Kohna station rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital but doctors declared them brought dead.

Samajwadi Party MLA Naseem Solanki also reached the spot and expressed support to the bereaved families.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Archana Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the absconding driver, Singh said. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK