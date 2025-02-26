UP: Two teens killed in Hathras road accident

Hathras, Feb 26 (PTI) Two teenagers died after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Mursan-Sadabad Road in the Mursan area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police have said.

Circle Officer (Sadabad) Himanshu Mathur said late on Tuesday that Jitendra and Nankesh -- both aged around 18-19 and residents of Magtai village in the Mursan area -- had gone to Mursan town for work.

They were returning home when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near RBS College around 9 pm. The pair died on the spot, he added.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and begun a probe. PTI COR NAV SZM SZM