UP: Two timber traders killed in road accident due to fog in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Two timber traders lost their lives and one person got injured after their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in dense fog here on Thursday, police said SHO Pradeep Kumar Vishnoi said the crash took place near Bikania Mor, Bhikhampur village, under Bisalpur police station limits.

"The accident occurred around 10 am when the three traders, Billu (45), Munshi (40), and Ranjit, all from Gauhaniya, were returning home on a single bike. An unidentified vehicle collided with them, killing Munshi on the spot," he said.

Vishnoi added that Billu and Ranjit were rushed to the community health center, where they received primary treatment before being referred to the district hospital. Billu succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while Ranjit's condition remains critical.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

The police said they are investigating the case and are working to locate the unidentified vehicle. PTI COR KIS NB NB