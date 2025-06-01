UP: Two wanted criminals arrested by STF

Lucknow/Kushinagar (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two persons involved in smuggling of illegal liquor from Kushinagar district. Ajay Tiwari, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, and Ramesh Yadav, carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000, were arrested on Saturday from Damodari Singha village, the STF said late on Saturday night.

Tiwari was involved in smuggling of illegal liquor in Bihar and started sending liquor to Bihar in large quantities in association with Ajit Singh alias Jadi.

Six cases are registered Tiwari in different police stations of Deoria, while two cases were registered against Yadav, the STF said.

A case against both the arrested accused have been registered at Kotwali police station in Deoria district. PTI COR NAV DV DV