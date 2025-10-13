UP: Two wanted criminals held after encounter in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Two criminals wanted in connection with a recent robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district were arrested after an encounter in Bisalpur area, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Ashraf and Aslam, both residents of Sakhanu town in Badaun district, are active members of an inter-district criminal syndicate, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said, adding, efforts are on to trace their associates.

The encounter took place around 7.40 pm on Sunday when Bisalpur Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar Shukla and his team, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG), were checking suspicious vehicles.

The team signalled a car without a number plate to stop, but the occupants tried to flee towards the Katna river road.

When the team attempted to intercept them, the accused opened fire with the intent to kill, the police said, adding that both suspects were shot in the leg in retaliatory fire and subsequently overpowered by the police.

Two .315 bore country-made pistols, three live cartridges, two empty shells, Rs 6,000 in cash, and a car were recovered from their possession, they said.

The injured accused were given first aid at the Bisalpur Community Health Centre and later referred to the district hospital.

During preliminary interrogation, both confessed to their involvement in a robbery incident that took place in Bilasanda police station area on June 1, police said. PTI COR ABN ARB NB NB