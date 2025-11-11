UP: Two wanted gangsters killed in encounter

Moradabad (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Two wanted criminals carrying cash rewards on their heads were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Moradabad police, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the STF, Asif alias Tidda and Deenu were wanted for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore from Moradabad-based businessman Jafar Ali and firing at his house when he refused to pay.

A case was registered against the two at the Katghar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The encounter took place on Monday near the Got railway underpass in the Bhojpur area when the STF and local police intercepted a black car, the statement said.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of STF's Meerut field unit set a trap near the underpass after receiving a tip-off that the wanted criminals were heading towards Moradabad, it added.

When police signalled the suspects' car to stop, the driver allegedly tried to speed away through a kuccha road before the vehicle hit a mound near the railway line and came to a halt. "As the police approached, both men opened fire with the intent to kill the officers," the STF statement said.

Police said they repeatedly asked the accused to surrender, but they continued firing. In retaliatory fire, Asif, from Rasidnagar in the Brahmpuri and Deenu, from Meerut’s Sarurpur area, sustained gunshot injuries.

They were immediately taken to a hospital by Bhojpur police, where doctors declared them dead, police added.

During the exchange of fire, bullets struck the bulletproof jackets of Senior Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Satpal Antil and Assistant Superintendent of Police (STF) Brijesh Kumar Singh, though neither officers were injured.

Police recovered a country-made carbine with 10 live cartridges, three pistols of different bores with magazines and live rounds, 44 live cartridges, and the black Hyundai Venue car without a number plate, from the encounter site.

The STF said both the accused were active criminals from western Uttar Pradesh and were involved in several cases of extortion and violence across districts.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway, police said. PTI KIS OZ OZ