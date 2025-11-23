UP: Two wildlife traffickers arrested, 74 rare turtles recovered

Mainpuri (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) Two suspected wildlife traffickers have been arrested and 74 rare species of turtles recovered from their possession in the Dumila border area here, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were transporting the turtles to Udham Singh Nagar in neighbouring Uttarakhand.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Rahul Mithas told PTI that a team from Karhal police station intercepted a car near the Dumila border during a raid based on a tip-off and recovered the turtles.

The two arrested men, identified as Yanendra Gangwar and Arsh Pathania, both residents of Bareilly, were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in turtle trafficking, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they were taking the turtles to Uttarakhand for supply to local buyers.

Mithas said the vehicle used in the smuggling attempt has been seized.

After completing legal formalities, the two men have been sent to jail, the officer added. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV