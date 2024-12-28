UP: Two women commit suicide in separate incidents in Ballia, investigations underway

Ballia (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Two women allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents here, police said, adding that investigation has been launched in both the cases and complaints have been registered against suspects in one of the incidents.

In Shivpur village, Dokati, Geeta Devi (26) was found hanging in her room on Friday night, the police said. According to officials, Geeta had an argument over the phone with her husband earlier that evening following which she allegedly killed herself.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Usman said they received information about the incident and immediately reached the spot.

Based on a complaint lodged by Geeta's father a case has been registered against her mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law for alleged dowry harassment, he said.

Geeta's husband, Gautam Gaur, works in Jharkhand, he added.

The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, Usman said.

In another incident in Jalalipur village, Sikanderpur, a 40-year-old woman, Reena Sharma, was found hanging with a scarf tied to a rod in a shed near her house on Saturday morning, police said.

"Upon receiving information we reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. We are initially treating this case as a suicide," a police officer said.

Investigation is underway to ascertain the causes behind both the incidents, the police said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ