UP: Two women held with over 3 kg heroin at Charbagh railway station

Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized 3.110 kilograms of heroin from two women passengers at Charbagh railway station here, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off that the women would be transporting the narcotics from West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri to Delhi, a DRI team kept surveillance at the station and discreetly identified the suspects when the train arrived, they said.

During checking, they recovered several packets concealed inside the women's luggage. The white powdery substance inside the packets tested positive for heroin in the NDPS field testing kit, the officials said.

The seized heroin is valued at around Rs 21.77 crore in the illicit market, according to a DRI statement.

Heroin is a highly addictive and dangerous narcotic, and its trafficking and consumption are punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Both the women have been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, the agency said.