UP: Two women killed as motorcycle collides head-on with trailer truck in Mau

Mau (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Two women were killed and two people were injured in a head-on collision between their motorcycle and a trailer truck here on Saturday, police said.

SHO of Haldharpur Police Station, Jagdish Prasad said that the accident occurred near the Union Bank.

A high-speed trailer truck heading from Mau district headquarters toward Ballia collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying two women as passengers, Prasad said.

"Both women died on the spot, while the biker, identified as Sintu (28) from Siswar village in Ballia district's Nagara area, lost his leg in the accident," he said.

The deceased women were identified as Phoolmati (50), a resident of Chandrawar in Nagara, and Babita (28) from Gobariya in Haldharpur, he added.

Prasad said that during the accident, another man standing on the road, Pappu Chauhan (30), was also hit by the truck and seriously injured.

Police arrived immediately upon receiving information about the accident, and all injured were sent to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

Due to the seriousness of Sintu's condition after losing a leg, doctors referred him to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi, the SHO said.

Police have seized both the trailer and motorcycle, and further investigations are underway, he said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR KIS HIG