UP: Two women workers at incense factory die, two hospitalised

Kannauj (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Two women working at a mosquito-repellent incense factory died and two others were hospitalised after they suddenly fell ill while working, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said the factory, Devansh Trading Company, employs around 80 women who primarily work in the packaging of mosquito-repellent incense sticks.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when four women workers suddenly became unwell. Priya (21) was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur, and Gauri (18) was taken to a hospital in Kannauj, he said.

Priya succumbed during the night, while Gauri died on Friday morning during treatment, the SP said.

Advertisment

Two other women, both around 35 years old, fell ill and are currently receiving medical care in Kanpur, he said.

Forensic teams have collected samples from the factory to determine which chemical might have caused the workers' illness, Anand added.

District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla and SP Anand met with the families of the deceased workers to gather information on the incident and also conducted an inspection of the factory.

Advertisment

According to the police, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR KIS NB NB