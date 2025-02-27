UP: Two youths arrested for derogatory FB post against Union minister

Budaun (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) Police have arrested two youths for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union minister B L Verma in a Facebook post and for threatening a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader who confronted them on the issue, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Ujhani Kotwali area of Budaun district, where Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) city president Vivek Rashtrawadi lodged a complaint on Tuesday against three individuals -- Manveer Shakya, Rupesh Shakya and Gaurav -- for posting derogatory remarks against Verma on Facebook.

When Rashtrawadi questioned the accused about the post, they allegedly abused and threatened him with dire consequences, according to the complaint.

Police have registered a case against the trio and arrested Manveer and Rupesh.

"Manveer was apprehended by Kotwali police, while Kadar Chowk police arrested Rupesh. Following medical examination, they were presented before the SDM's court on Thursday which sent them to judicial custody," inspector Rahul Chauhan said.

A hunt is on to nab the third accused, Gaurav, who remains at large, the officer said. PTI COR ABN ARI