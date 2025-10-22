UP: Two youths beat 70-year-old man to death

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a stick on Tuesday in Khanpur Pilai village of Sultanpur district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Umashankar Dubey.

Circle Officer (Kadipur) Vinay Gautam said the incident occurred when Dubey was grazing his cattle and got into an argument with two young men from the village.

As the altercation escalated, the young men snatched a stick from him and beat him, seriously injuring him.

Dubey was taken to the Akhandnagar community health centre, where a doctor declared him dead.

Subsequently, the victim's family members placed Dubey's body on the road and demanded action in the matter.

Later, the police were able to successfully pacify them and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The family has accused some named and unidentified villagers of murder, police said. PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ