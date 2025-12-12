UP: Two youths killed as speeding truck hits bike in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) Two youths were killed after a speeding truck coming from the wrong direction rammed into their motorcycle in Jhansi on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Raksa police station area on Friday afternoon when the duo was travelling from Jhansi to Dheli village on a motorcycle.

As they were passing the Royal City area, a truck coming from the wrong side hit them and sped away, Raksa SHO Rupesh Kumar said.

Police rushed the injured duo to a medical college, where they succumbed during treatment, the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Anil Raikwar (20) and Dinesh (18), both residents of Khajra village.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, and efforts are on to trace him, Kumar said.

The two victims were friends and were going to Dheli for labour work, the SHO said. PTI COR KIS ARI