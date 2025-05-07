UP: Tyre burst causes car crash in Hardoi; 2 dead, eight injured

Hardoi, May 7 (PTI) Two people died and eight were injured after a speeding SUV overturned on the Lucknow-Shahjahanpur National Highway here on Wednesday, police said.

According to police the vehicle's tyre seemingly burst, causing it to skid nearly 200 metres before overturning. The occupants in the vehicle were returning home to Jamasara village after attending a pre-wedding function in Baghaulee area, they said.

"A person fell off the vehicle into a ditch and died on the spot, while a six-year-old child was crushed under the overturned SUV," a police officer said.

He said Shyam Prakash (35) and Yogesh (6) from Jamasara in Kasimpur died in the accident. Police teams used a JCB to remove the overturned vehicle and briefly diverted traffic. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ