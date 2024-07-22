UP, U'khand directives on Kanwar route food stalls divisive step: Cong MP

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A Congress member in Lok Sabha on Monday described as "divisive" the directive of the Uttar Pradesh government asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the owners' names.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dharamvira Gandhi (Cong) sought the directive's immediate roll back, saying it was "unconstitutional" and "undemocratic".

He claimed it was part of the BJP's "divisive agenda" which would create fissures in the society.

Gandhi said by issuing the directive, the BJP wanted to further its political agenda which would create divisions in society.

He said the directive issued by the Uttar Pradesh government as well as the Haridwar (Uttarakhand) SSP needed to be rolled back immediately.

The Supreme Court has imposed an interim stay on the directives by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that eateries along Kanwar Yatra route must display names of owners.