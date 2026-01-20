UP: Ultrasound centre sealed in Sambhal for operating without radiologist

Sambhal (UP), January 20 (PTI) An ultrasonography centre operating without a radiologist was sealed on Tuesday following a raid conducted by the city administration at its premises on Bahjoi road here, officials said.

City Magistrate Sudhir Kumar said action was taken against Unique Ultrasound Centre, located opposite Saxena Hospital under the Sambhal police station limits, after complaints were received that ultrasound tests were being conducted in violation of norms.

During the inspection, officials also found a list indicating that patients were being referred to the centre by ASHA workers, and the matter has been reported for further action.

"About a month ago, the centre was warned not to conduct ultrasounds in the absence of a radiologist. Despite this, fresh complaints were received and during today's inspection it was found that ultrasound test were again being carried out without a radiologist," Kumar told reporters.

He said as many as 12 ultrasound tests were conducted at the centre on Tuesday without the mandatory presence of a qualified radiologist, following which the facility was sealed.

"The centre is registered, but as per rules, ultrasounds can only be performed in the presence of a radiologist, which was not being followed. This makes the operation illegal," the city magistrate said.

He said a list containing names and phone numbers of ASHA workers was recovered from the centre. "We contacted two to three numbers from the list. One ASHA worker named Lata confirmed that she had referred patients here, though she could not name any staff member of the centre," Kumar said.

The role of the ASHA worker has been reported to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for further necessary action, he added.