UP: Unauthorised basement shop on Waqf property sealed in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) The Sambhal district administration on Wednesday sealed an unauthorised basement shop on a Waqf Board property near the historic Shahi Jama Masjid, an official said.

The action follows a directive from Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board to remove the illegal structure.

According to Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Chandra, the Waqf Board had originally sanctioned 22 shops in the area. However, two individuals -- identified as Kausar and Afsar -- allegedly built a basement in violation of the board's orders and began a shop there.

The shop had been operating there for a long time without the board's approval, he said.

On January 9, 2024, the Waqf Board issued an order to the district magistrate to immediately remove the unauthorised structure.

On Wednesday, when the officials of the minority affairs department and a magistrate arrived to execute the order, the individuals concerned were not present at the premises. The shop was locked and sealed, the SDM said.

He said the action was taken to protect Waqf properties and prevent encroachments. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK