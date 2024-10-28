UP under enhanced security for Diwali, social media to be monitored; heightened vigilance in Ayodhya

Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh will be put under enhanced vigilance to ensure incident-free Dhanteras and Diwali, with the state police chief asking officials to deploy additional personnel, drones and activate CCTV cameras, while also monitoring social media for any mischievous activities.

Ayodhya will be in special security focus with Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar asking officials to "maintain a close watch on all dharamshalas, hotels, dhabas, and lodges in the area" and thoroughly check suspicious individuals.

The city will host its eighth Deepotsav celebration, aiming to light 28 lakh earthen lamps along the banks of the Saryu river in an attempt to set a world record, according to a state government spokesperson.

A special lamp-lighting ceremony is also planned at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

DGP Kumar directed officials to strictly monitor all social media platforms and emphasised swift action against any misleading posts. "Any misinformation must be immediately refuted. Those responsible will face strict action," he said, according to an official statement.

In a video conference with the police additional directors general, commissioners, inspectors general, and superintendents of police, the DGP underscored the need for tight security, particularly around Ayodhya.

The security arrangements will include round-the-clock police picketing at important sites along with traffic management measures to ensure smooth movement with designated parking spots along key routes.

Patrolling on the Saryu river has also been mandated.

"All explosive material and firecracker vendors' licenses must be updated at the police station level with surprise inspections of manufacturing sites by sub-divisional magistrates, circle officers and fire department officials," the DGP added.

Kumar stressed that firecrackers should be stored and sold far from populated areas with sufficient firefighting arrangements in place. He also emphasised that no new customs or practices should be permitted and lists of anti-social elements should be updated for special monitoring.

Kumar instructed senior officers to conduct intensive patrols with sufficient police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) personnel in deployment. He asked them to resolve disputes on the spot and establish a rapid response team equipped with riot control gear in each district.

Special vigilance should be kept by making proper police arrangements at railway stations, bus stations and other crowded places as well as rivers and ghats, according to the statement.

It said the DGP asked the police department to erect barricading on rivers and ghats, arrange for local divers/water police/flood relief unit of the PAC, and make flood lights or other alternative lighting arrangements.

Officers/employees of the local intelligence unit should be kept on alert and effective preventive action taken on the basis of the information they receive.

All social media platforms should be closely monitored and any type of misleading posts should be immediately countered and legal action ensured against the guilty, the DGP instructed.

Mischievous and anti-social elements should be identified and kept under strict surveillance, he directed.

CCTV cameras installed in the district should be listed station-wise and their functioning should be tested, the UP DGP instructed, and added that important hotspots and sensitive places should be monitored with drone cameras. PTI AR KIS NAV NSD TIR TIR