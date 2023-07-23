UP: Under-repair beam collapses in Amroha cinema hall, kills 2

Amroha (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Two labourers died on Sunday after an under-repair beam in a cinema hall collapsed on them, police said.

Advertisment

Circle Officer (City) Vijay Kumar Rana said that one of the beams in the 'Madhav Palace' cinema hall suddenly collapsed around 11 am, burying several labourers.

"Nine labourers were engaged in the work and they came under the debris. After the debris was removed, two labourers, Rafique, aged 45, and Yaseen, aged 22, were found dead," the CO said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post mortem, he said, adding the other injured have been hospitalised. PTI COR NAV VN VN