UP: Under trial inmate dies of heart attack at medical college in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) An under trial prisoner at the district jail here died of a heart attack at a medical college in Pratapgarh on Sunday morning, jail officials said.

Deputy Jailer Aftab Ansari said that Satish Yadav (32) was admitted to the medical college on Saturday evening for chest pain but was discharged around 8.40 pm.

However, his condition deteriorated and was admitted again early Sunday but he died around 7.05 am, Ansari said.

According to the officer, Yadav, a resident of Varanasi, was transferred from Central Jail in Naini to Pratapgarh District Jail on September 4, 2022, on administrative grounds.

Several cases, including murder, were registered against him in Varanasi, Ansari said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and his family has been informed, the officer added.