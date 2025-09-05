UP: Undertrial accused in dowry harassment case dies of heart failure

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A 70-year-old undertrial lodged in Muzaffarnagar district jail died of heart failure, officials said on Friday.

Dilshad, who was arrested on August 21 in connection with a rape and dowry harassment case, complained of chest pain on Thursday evening, Jail Superintendent Abhishek Choudhary said.

He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to police, Dilshad's daughter-in-law had filed a complaint last year at Ratenpuri police station, accusing her husband Abrar, father-in-law Dilshad, and other family members of dowry harassment. She also alleged sexual assault by her father-in-law at their residence in Nagla village.

The deceased's family, however, alleged that Dilshad was falsely implicated by his daughter-in-law and died under stress in jail. The body has been sent for postmortem.