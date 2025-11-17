UP: Undertrial escapes police custody on way to jail

Kannauj (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl escaped from police custody while he was being taken to a jail here by allegedly tricking the escort team, officials said on Monday.

A constable and a Home Guard personnel was tasked with taking him to the Anaugi district jail around 9 pm on Sunday. A case of negligence has been registered against them, police said.

Mohit Kumar was booked for allegedly abducting the girl in August at Sadar police station. He was arrested on Sunday.

After securing his remand, the escort team was taking him to jail on a motorcycle when it developed a puncture close to the Anaugi jail, police said.

Mohit Kumar allegedly loosened the rope while distracting the Home Guard personnel and pushed him before fleeing under cover of darkness.

The escort team immediately informed the jail outpost about his escape. City Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Ajay said several police teams have been deployed to arrest the absconding accused and expressed confidence that he would be nabbed soon.

Gursahaiganj Kotwali in-charge Ajay Awasthi said a case has been registered against the constable and the Home Guard for negligence.