UP: Undertrial flees during court appearance in Maharajganj; negligence case against two cops

Maharajganj (UP) Mar 1 (PTI) An undertrial, who was arrested on the charges of raping a minor and under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, escaped police custody during a court appearance, officials said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against two policemen for alleged negligence, and a separate case has also been lodged against the absconding accused, they said.

According to the FIR registered at the Shyam Deurwa police station, the accused, Kishan Sahni (22), resident of Kushinagar district, was brought to the Farenda Court here on Saturday for a hearing in connection with the rape case involving a minor and offences under the SC/ST Act.

Police said the accused was being escorted by Head Constable Udaybhan Kushwaha and Home Guard Nand Kishore. Sahni, under the pretext of using the restroom near the Bullet Agency Chowpariya on Farenda Road, managed to flee.

Following the incident, a case was registered against the head constable and home guard on the complaint by Sub-Inspector Vivek Kumar Singh, alleging negligence in duty.

A separate case has also been registered against the absconding accused, following a complaint by the head constable.

SP Somendra Meena said multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused at the earliest.

The role of policemen involved is also being investigated. PTI COR ABN SMV PRK