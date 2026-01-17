UP: Undertrial inmate dies in Sultanpur jail; family alleges foul play

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) An undertrial inmate lodged in the Sultanpur district jail died under suspicious circumstances on Saturday, with the jail administration claiming he died of heart attack while the family alleged foul play.

According to Jailer Omkar Pandey, the deceased inmate, Shailendra, a resident of Amethi district, complained of chest pain and breathing difficulty around 2.15 am on Saturday. "After primary treatment at the jail hospital, he was referred to the district hospital, where he was declared dead around 3 am," Pandey said.

However, the deceased's relative Ashish Singh alleged lapses, saying, "When we reached the hospital, we were told he was brought dead, which clearly indicates that he died inside the jail." He claimed that Shailendra had no illness and was "completely healthy".

Shailendra had been lodged in jail since March 25, 2025, in connection with an attempt to murder case, which is still under trial. His next court hearing was scheduled for January 19.

Kotwali Nagar police said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and further action will be taken based on the report.