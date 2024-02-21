UP: Undertrial man ends life by hanging himself in Pilibhit district jail

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A 23-year-old undertrial man lodged in Pilibhit district jail hanged himself to death on Tuesday using a muffler in a toilet, a police official said.

Circle officer (city) Deepak Chaturvedi said the deceased has been identified as Sukhvinder (23) and the reasons for the death will be known only after the post-mortem report comes.

According to the police, a case of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered against Sukhvinder in 2016. In 2020, he came out on bail but was again sent to jail by a court on February 7, they said.

According to jail officials, around 12.30 pm on Tuesday he requested to use the toilet a jail staffer took him there.

When the accused did not come out of the toilet after a long time, the jail staffer looked inside and found him hanging from the grill of the ventilator, officials said, adding that the jail doctor reached the spot and declared him dead. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD