UP: Undertrial prisoner dies after complaining of stomachache

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged in the district jail, who was arrested in connection with a murder case, died on Friday, jail officials stated.

According to Jail Superintendent Abhishek Chaudhary, Sadiq complained of stomach pain and was rushed to the Meerut Medical College, where he passed away.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Sadiq was arrested during a police encounter and sustained bullet injuries related to the murder of a Dalit man in Budhana town on August 19.

The victim, Monu, was beaten to death on August 17, 2025, after being suspected of theft. Sadiq was named in the murder case, police stated. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL