UP: Undertrial prisoner dies during treatment at medical college

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner lodged in the district jail here in connection with a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a medical college, jail authorities said.

District Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi said the deceased, Vinod Kumar Shukla (42), a resident of Shukulpur under Antu police station area of Pratapgarh, had been lodged in the district jail as an undertrial since October 23, 2023, for allegedly causing the death of his father.

On Friday, Shukla complained of chest pain and was initially treated by the jail doctor. As his condition did not improve, he was referred to the medical college for better treatment and was taken there by ambulance under police escort, Dwivedi said.

However, jail warder Vikas Yadav later informed the jail authorities over the phone that Shukla had died during treatment, he added.

The prison authorities have informed the family members of the deceased, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the superintendent said. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL