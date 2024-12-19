UP: Unidentified individuals booked after woman's morphed images circulated online

Gorakhpur(UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against unidentified individuals after a woman's pictures were taken from her social media page and morphed into obscene images and circulated online, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place shortly after her recent engagement. The girl, along with her family, has filed a complaint against the unidentified individuals, they said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar said that the cyber police are actively investigating the matter to identify and apprehend the culprits.

"The process of removing the obscene content is underway and we will take strict action against those responsible," he said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ